Madhya Pradesh: Brothers attempt to kill 2 to avenge father’s murder in Sanawad

Sanawad: Two brothers in order to avenge the murder of their father that happened nine years ago, shot the two persons with a pistol, 10 km from Sanawad near Ali Bujurg village and fled. With the help of villagers and kin, both the injured were admitted in Civil Hospital. After primary treatment, both have been referred to Indore. Police have arrested both the accused.

Injured 40-year-old Dharmendra son of Roopchandra, and his 28-year-old nephew Govardhan, son of Surendra, resident of Ali Bujurg, were returning home at 9 am on Friday when they were attacked by Vinod's son Sukram and his brother Amar with a country made pistol by blocking their way. Both bowed down to escape. Due to this, both were shot in the shoulders. The shooters escaped when they raised alarm.

Both the accused have been arrested from the village by the police. ASP Jitendra Singh Panwar, SDOP Mansingh Thakur and station incharge Lalit Singh Dangur arrived for inspection later in the afternoon and questioned the villagers. ASP Panwar said the injured Dharmendra is serving a sentence for murder in Indore jail. Dharmendra came home on parole with his brother Santosh.