Madhya Pradesh: Brisk business cheers up traders

Alot: As everyone expected, brisk business on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, first day of five-day long Diwali celebration brought big cheer for the traders here in Alot.

The market was abuzz with villagers who were out for shopping owning to a special significance of Dhanteras.

There is an atmosphere of excitement and gaiety around the five-day festival in the city. The whole city is awash colorful lights. Not only utensils or jewellery shops, but pottery shops were attractively decorated.

The fireworks market in the Vikram Club ground also witnessed scores of shoppers. There are more firecrackers than almost Chopan shops, where all types of firecrackers are wooing the common people.

Festive rush keeps traffic police busy

In order to organize the increasing traffic on the roads due to festivals in Alot, the team of Naib Tehsildar and station in-charge visited the markets and asked the traders to remove the items which obstruct the traffic outside the shops and to keep them in order. From some places they got the goods removed and also imposed fines.

When the team reached the electronics shop of the relative of an advocate on Sanjay Chowk, the shop owner quarreled with them when they asked him to remove goods obstructing traffic. Finally, the police had to impose a fine on him. The roads of the city are crowded owing to the festivals and unauthorised businesses are obstructing traffic by placing goods on the streets.

Station Incharge Deepak Shejwar and Naib Tehsildar Kailash Damar said that action will be taken against the traders who disrupt the traffic. They have also asked the shopkeepers doing business not to keep unauthorized goods on the roads.