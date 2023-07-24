Madhya Pradesh: Brig Dikhit Of Mhow Comes Second In Half Marathon At Pachmarhi

FPJ

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Brig (retired) Sanjay Dikhit, 62-year-old Army veteran and a Mhow resident has emerged as first runner-up in the Monsoon Marathon race held at Pachmarhi on Sunday. He achieved the second position in the 61-plus age category and finished 9th in the overall competition. Brig Dikhit completed his run in 1 hour 48 minutes and 21 seconds. In his category, Ramanjit Oberoi was the winner while Vidhan Kalra was the second runner-up. It was a half-marathon race, in which the runners have to complete a run of 21.1 kilometres.

Brig Dikhit is a retired Signals Corps officer and he retired from the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE).