Madhya Pradesh: Breather for Dhar district: Only 2 cases reported within 2 days

Dhar: At the time when the district administration and health department at Indore, Bhopal and other districts are on the toe amid an increasing number of corona cases in last one week, there was some breather for Dhar district recorded only two active patients who are under treatment at the hospital.

Dhar district has recorded 4,154 corona-positive cases. While 4,094 people recovered from the infection a total of 58 have died. Now only two persons are under treatment in the district. The district has recorded only two cases within two days.

The tribal dominated Dhar is one of the most populated district after Indore in Indore division.

District administration and health department here does not want to take any chances and has asked all the doctors and health officials remain on alert.

Chief medical and health officer Dr RC Panica said in the last 24 hours, as many 195 samples have been sent for test and only two of them tested positive. Health department claimed that in Dhar more than one lakh samples have been sent for testing in the last 10 months.

"We focused on proper sampling and isolation of the Covid-19 patients and constant monitoring. This has led to zero active coronavirus cases as on Tuesday evening," she said.

District collector Alok Kumar Singh said that all corona warriors in the district are making continuous efforts, so the patients are not increasing here.