Madhya Pradesh: Boy Dies Of Electric Shock In Badnawar, Relatives Create Ruckus In Hospital | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos ensued at the civil hospital in Badnawar for over an hour as a large crowd protested the untimely death of an 18-year-old boy due to an electric shock. The situation calmed down only after considerable effort, allowing the post-mortem of the deceased to proceed.

The deceased, identified as Rohit, son of Ramchandra Singhal, who resided on Ravidas Marg in Badnawar, and worked as a helper in welding, was electrocuted while working on a tin shed in the village of Kankraj. He was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Angry relatives and locals created a ruckus, shouting slogans and accusing the doctors of negligence and delayed treatment. They demanded immediate action against the duty doctor. As the situation escalated, the police were called in. Tehsildar Suresh Nagar and TI Deepak Singh Chauhan also arrived at the hospital to help pacify the agitated crowd.

Rohit's father, Ramchandra Singhal, later submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar, stating that timely medical intervention could have saved his son's life. The memorandum demanded improvements in the hospital's healthcare system to prevent such incidents in the future. The police have registered a case, conducted the post-mortem, and handed over Rohit's body to his family for last rites. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.