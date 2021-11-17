Madhya Pradesh: Both doses of C-vax mandatory for people to attend wedding functions

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Now, vaccination of both doses against Covid-19 will be an essential condition for those who want to participate in the wedding ceremony or reception organised in the city.

District administration has directed Printing Press Association making it mandatory to print this rule on the invitation card.

All cards will now carry a line ‘please participate only if your are vaccinated against Covid-19 with both the doses.’

SDM city Abhishek Gehlot saud all possible step are being taken to achieve 100 % vaccination.

A total of 2,124 Anganwadi centres in the district which were closed for over 20 months due to Covid-19 induced restrictions.

District programme officer Rajneesh Sinha said that programmes were organised as activities resumed in anganwadi centre.

Kheer-Puri served was served and childern were garlanded on recommencement of the centres.. A total of 33,419 children out of Out of 51,956 registered children were present on day-1 of the recommencement of the centres, he added.

