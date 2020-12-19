Madhya Pradesh: Borlai, Surana, Junajhira, Gawsan, Sirvel Mahadev in Barwani, Khargone districts to be ideal villages by 2023

Barwani: Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel has adopted three villages of Barwani district - Borlai, Surana and Junajhira and two villages of Khargone district -Gawsan and Sirvel Mahadev under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and under Digital India drive. He said a target has been set to make Borlai, Surana, Junajhira, Gawsan, Sirvel Mahadev as ideal villages by 2023.

The above information was shared by Patel at a virtual meeting with Barwani collector and district panchayat CEO that was held on December 17. At the meeting, the MP explained the topics through the presentation made by architect Aditi Dora to make Borlai, Surana, Junajhira an ideal village in terms of tourism.

Patel said people’s participation is necessary to make these villages ideal. He said that the villagers should ensure that all sections of society become participants of the people-friendly schemes run by the government and also encourage others by taking advantage of them.