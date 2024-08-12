Madhya Pradesh: BOI Announces Samjhauta Day; Golden Opportunity For NPA Borrowers To Settle Loans On Aug 16 & 17 |

Bhopal/Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Independence Day, Bank of India (BOI) is taking a significant step to assist borrowers by organising ‘Samjhauta Day - Azadi Rin Se’ on August 16 and 17. This special event is aimed at helping borrowers with Non-Performing Asset (NPA) loan accounts settle their dues under the bank’s one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

The Samjhauta Day initiative is specially designed for those NPA borrowers who have been unable to repay their loans due to challenges such as business distress, medical conditions, or other genuine reasons. Bank of India offers special OTS schemes with attractive discounts to settle small and mid-sized loan accounts, providing a valuable opportunity for borrowers to clear their dues.

Bank of India appeals to all borrowers with NPA accounts to take advantage of this golden opportunity and settle their loans during Samjhauta Day at any of the bank’s branches, zones, or field general manager’s offices (FGMOs) nationwide. Don't miss out on this chance to regain financial freedom and settle your NPA accounts on August 16 and 17.

Madhya Pradesh: Tri-Colour Rally Spreads Patriotic Fervour

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and to instill patriotism in every citizen of the city, Ratlam Municipal Corporation organised a Tri-colour Vehicle Rally. The rally started from Municipal Corporation office premises and covered various routes, including Nagar Nigam Tiraha, College Road and Jail Road, before concluding at the starting point.

Municipal Corporation officers and employees participated in the rally, waving flags and raising patriotic slogans to spread the message of national pride. Mayor Prahlad Patel, corporation chairman Manisha Sharma and other officials appealed to citizens to hoist the tri-colour at their homes and shops, take a selfie and upload it on Google to receive a certificate.

To facilitate this, flags are being sold at 10 locations across the city, including community halls, gardens and municipal offices at a nominal rate of Rs 25 each. The rally was a grand success, with corporation commissioner Himanshu Bhatt, Mayor-Council Member Sapna Tripathi, councillor Dharmendra Ranka and other officials participating in the event. The initiative aims to promote national unity and pride among citizens and the corporation is committed to making it a success.