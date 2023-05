Madhya Pradesh: Bohra community welcomes Syedna Sahab in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Bohra Samaj of Dhar welcomed community’s 53rd Dharm Guru Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Sahab at Dhar by-pass highway road under guidance of Ameen Sahab Sheikh Shabbir Bhai Sahab on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee state general secretary Kuldeep Singh Bundela and other Congressmen also welcomed him. Former councillor Mazhar Hussain, social worker Saifuddin Saifi, member of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kuldeep Singh Dung, city Congress president Jasvir Singh Chhabra Tony, executive president Pramod Senapati, former councillor Kamal Rathore, councillor Ishwar Thakur, Rishi Bhargava, Lokesh Makwana, Shakeel Khan, Rohit Kamdar, Mahesh Bundela, Manish Bhargava and others were also present.

