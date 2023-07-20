Madhya Pradesh: Body Washed Away During Cremation In Khargone Village

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing monsoon fury, people of villages falling under Putla gram panchayat in Jhirniya Janpad of Khargone district are unable to give a proper final send-off to their dear ones as the crematorium in the village does not have a roof. When it rains not only is the cremation often interrupted, but sometimes the body or ashes get washed away as the open crematorium is situated on the banks of a river.

One such incident was reported on Thursday morning when the family members of deceased Parubai Chittar, 95, were forced to redo the process of cremating the body that was washed away in flood water of a tributary of Ruparel River in Khargone district and later recovered.

According to information, Parubai died on Wednesday evening after prolonged illness. Her family members decided to hold cremation on Thursday morning, since the river was in spate on Wednesday. On Thursday morning her family members and relatives took the body to the crematorium and Parubai’s son lit the pyre as the flood water had receded but soon it started raining heavily. The villagers tried to cover a pyre by putting a big tarpaulin but the water of the river reached the pyre in no time.

Ramesh and Jagdish, the sons of the deceased Parubai, told that this situation was created due to the non-existent Shantidham (crematorium) in the village. Since the water level was rising at a rapid pace, they had no option but to leave the half-burnt pyre surrounded by water. After the water receded, they found that the body had washed away in the river.

According to the villagers, a Shantidham was constructed in each village under the MNREGA scheme. A proposal for construction of Shantidham in Putla Gram Panchayat was put forward in the year 2012-13. But just the stone wall was made, which has since become dilapidated. They demanded that a proper Shantidham with a shed should be constructed here so that such incidents do not happen in future.

Village sarpanch Kanchanbai said that there is a problem in performing the last rites in the open in Katjira. A shed will be demanded from the administration. On the other hand, in this case, District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma says that information regarding this will be sought from the concerned janpad CEO and appropriate action will be taken as per rules.