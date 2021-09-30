Madhya Pradesh: Body of trader fished out from Kshipra

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police fished out a body from the Kshipra in Kishangarh village near Alot on Wednesday. Deceased was identified as Rahul alias Sonu, 26, son of Bherulal Farkya, a resident of Anjuman Colony, Alot police station in-charge Neeraj Sarwan said.

A guard Shivnath informed police that a body is floating in the river at around 12.30 am. Police reached the spot and fished out the body. Sarwan added that Farkya’s kin lodged his missing complaint on Tuesday and a few hours later, he was found dead. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Rahul was a retail trader and had bought garlic worth several thousands. He was very upset as the price of garlic crashed. He was not visiting his shop for the last 8 days as farmers and traders were seeking their dues.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:01 AM IST