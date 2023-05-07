 Madhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera

Madhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera

Police reached the spot soon and are investigating the incident from each angle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 01:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Amjhera village after villagers saw a body hanging by the neck on a tree in a field in front of Barai Mata temple in Amjhera village in Dhar district on Saturday morning. Later it was revealed that the body is of Bharat, a 28-year-old man, of the same village. The deceased allegedly committed suicide and the reason is still undiscovered. Police reached the spot soon and are investigating the incident from each angle.

The body has been sent to hospital for postmortem. Bharat’s mother was the first one to recognise his body through his clothes as she came out in the morning to take her goats for grazing. According to his father Mangilal, Bharat was married and was a labourer. He left the house on Friday morning for work and did not come back.

Read Also
MP: Thieves strike at three godowns in Amjhera
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera

Madhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera

Madhya Pradesh: 6 online frauds of Rs 2.1 lakh in Alirajpur in 2 months

Madhya Pradesh: 6 online frauds of Rs 2.1 lakh in Alirajpur in 2 months

Madhya Pradesh: One month on, residents await construction work of approved road in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: One month on, residents await construction work of approved road in Alot

MP: Police bust illegal arms manufacturing racket in Sendhwa, 5 held

MP: Police bust illegal arms manufacturing racket in Sendhwa, 5 held