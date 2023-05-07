Madhya Pradesh: Body found hanging from a tree in Amjhera

Representative Image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed in Amjhera village after villagers saw a body hanging by the neck on a tree in a field in front of Barai Mata temple in Amjhera village in Dhar district on Saturday morning. Later it was revealed that the body is of Bharat, a 28-year-old man, of the same village. The deceased allegedly committed suicide and the reason is still undiscovered. Police reached the spot soon and are investigating the incident from each angle.

The body has been sent to hospital for postmortem. Bharat’s mother was the first one to recognise his body through his clothes as she came out in the morning to take her goats for grazing. According to his father Mangilal, Bharat was married and was a labourer. He left the house on Friday morning for work and did not come back.

