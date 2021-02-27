Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of two minor girls found in well in Rajpur

Rajpur: Panic prevailed in Narawal village after bodies of two minor girls were found floating in a well on the outskirts of the village on Saturday afternoon. The village is situated on Rajpur, Palsud road in Barwani district, under Rajpur police station limit.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased aged around 17-year and belongs to Narwal village and were missing since Friday late evening. The family members of the deceased and villagers informed that both girls are friends.

Their bodies were discovered when on Saturday afternoon a farmer Babulal went to fetch water from the well.

He immediately called Rajpur police as well as villagers who identified the girls. Police along with the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the spot and took out bodies from the well.

Rajpur police said that bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and the exact cause of death will only be revealed after receiving the post-mortem reports. Police have registered a case in the matter and probe is underway.