Madhya Pradesh: Boat capsizes in Narmada, woman among 2 missing

Mortakka (Omkareshwar): Two persons, including a woman, went missing when a boat capsized in Narmada river at Mortaka village in Khandwa district. The incident took place around 3 pm on Friday, police said.

The boat, carrying 11 persons, hit the pillar of river bridge and capsized at the spot. While nine persons were rescued and rushed to a hospital, two others, including a woman, are yet to be traced till filing this report. A search operation has been launched to trace the missing persons, the officials said. Those who are still missing are Jitendra, son of Kishorilal Verma, a resident of Barwah and Heena, wife of Jeetu, a resident of Sanawad. According to local fishermen Raju Kevat and Babulal Mangne, who rescued eight people before the administration’s divers rushed to the site, said the incident took place under Mortaka bridge between Khedi Ghat and Navghat.

Narrating the incident, Kevat said that the boat was loaded with 11 people who were mostly from Sanawad. As soon as the boat hit Mortaka railway bridge, it shattered into the pieces. Before, the fishermen could rush to help people, the boat had already sunk. However, fishermen managed to rescue nine people. In the meantime, police team from Mortaka police outpost and Punasa sub divisional magistrate and Khandwa sub divisional magistrate along with rescue teams rushed to the spot and began search operation. All those who were rescued were taken to nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.