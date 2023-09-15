Madhya Pradesh: Board Takes Decisions For Development Works

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Mhow Cantonment Board was held on Thursday to discuss over 49 points including the broadening of the road from Chakiwale Mahadev Temple to Maharashtra Samaj, taking water from Bercha Lake along with a few other points related to the civil population of Mhow city.

According to Board office superintendent Satish Agarwal, Station Commander Brig LK Bharadwaj presided over the meeting while CEO Vikas Kumar and other nominated members were present.

Key decisions taken by the Board are restarting water intake into the Cantonment from Bercha Lake, broadening the road from Chakiwale Mahadev Temple to Maharashtra Samaj and the present cantonment garden situated near the Board office to be named after freedom fighter late Narayan Prasad Agrawal. Apart from this, repairs of all major roads and drains of the town, and other beautification works were discussed in the meeting.