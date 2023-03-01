Madhya Pradesh: Board examinations begin in state

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): As per official schedule, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education commenced its MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 on Wednesday.

The examinations began with Hindi at 9 am and concluded at 12 noon. MP board’s class 12 examination will take place from March 2 to April 1. Students reached the examination centre at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Khetia few minutes before the exam to avoid any last-time hassle. Raju Sonis, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Rakhi Buzurg, were appointed as head of the exam centre.

As per Sonis, a total of 205 students appeared for Hindi paper. A total of 170 students will be expected to appear for class 12 examination. Students were advised to carry their admit cards and no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without that. Candidates were not allowed to bring any electronic device such as smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall. Ahead of the examination, the district collector put a complete ban on use of loudspeakers across the district. MP board’s class 10 exams will conclude on March 27.

Students Rajneesh Shinde and Neha Anil Bhandari cited that the exam went quite well. It was well balanced and not too tough or too easy and expected to pass the examination in first division.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Newlywed woman dies of burns in Khetia