Madhya Pradesh: BMOs submit report to Collector for action in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Investigation into new born’s death due to medical negligence at a private hospital in Rau has been completed. The report has been submitted to collector for action.

On March 8, a woman had reached Mhow Civil Hospital for delivery. However, she was referred to Indore the next day.

Meanwhile, ASHA worker admitted the patient to ANS Hospital in Rau, where the woman delivered a dead child owing. The family members later alleged medical negligence.

Following the complaint, collector ordered Hatod and Mhow BMOs to probe the case.

According to reports, Khategaon’s Pushpendra Ravadia had admitted his wife to civil hospital on March 8 for delivery from where she was referred to Indore. However, Harsola's ASHA worker Maya Malviya influenced relatives into admitting the patient to ANS Hospital in Rau.

The hospital staff did not wait for female doctor and shifted her to labour room for delivery. Later, the woman gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Mhow BMO Dr Yogesh Singhare and Hatod BMO Dr Santosh Sisodia were ordered to probe the incident.

They submitted the report to the CMHO. According to the sources, the report indicts ASHA worker of serious negligence. The investigation also confirmed that the private hospital staff had assaulted the patient in the OT.

Now the collector will take action in this matter. Investigating officer Dr. Yogesh Singhare said that the report was submitted to the CMHO office, further action was be taken from there.