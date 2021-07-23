Madhya Pradesh: BMO gheraoed over irregularities in Sonkatch

Sonkatch: The Block Medical Officer (BMO) of the Community Health Centre was gheraoed by the people and the members of the Nagar Jagrukta Manch on Thursday.

They accused him of the irregularities. A local said that the BMO has failed to make proper arrangements at the centre.

Two days ago a pregnant woman delivered a child in the centre under the light of a mobile torch as there was no electricity. The woman's family lodged a complaint in the CM Helpline and also with higher officials.

The Community Health Centre has no arrangement of emergency lights, ambulance driver among other problems.

The representation of the locals on the issue with the public representatives failed to evoke any action on their part.

So people of the city and the members of Nagar Jagrukta Manch gehraoed the BMO Adarsh Naneriya to get information about the oxygen plant keeping in view the third wave of Covid-19, among other irregularities prevalent in the CHC.

- The condition of Sonkatch Community Health Center is getting worse day by day. Responsible public representatives and officials are not able to provide good health facilities to the poor and needy people of the area after which the citizens of the area have formed a city awareness platform.

ECG facility too is unavailable at the centre. There are a large number of needy patients in the area who have BP, sugar as well as heart disease. Such patients are forced to consult doctors at private hospitals due to lack of facilities.

Giving information about the disorder in the centre, the staff of the hospital said that a female doctor who is on duty during the night stays at her house instead of visiting the hospital. Due to which the relatives of the patients have to go to her residence to call her.

Officials assured the locals that the arrangements in the hospital will be improved at the earliest.