Madhya Pradesh: Block-level sports competition held at police ground in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A block-level sports tournament organised by Nehru Yuva Centre was held at the police ground in Khandwa. The programme began with garlanding and lighting the lamp on the statue of Swami Vivekananda and hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. A large number of students participated in the tournament, witnessing great competition among the participating teams. Various group games such as kabbadi, volleyball, kho-kho were held, apart from which 100 metre race, shot put competitions were also organised.

Harsh Batho bagged the first place whereas Rupesh Rajnire came second in 100 metre race (men's category) whereas Pooja Rajpali bagged the first place, Mehak Dubey came second in 100 metre race (women's category). The Khandwa district team bagged the first place, whereas Khandwa district team bagged the second place in kabaddi competition.

In the end, the guests awarded trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams and players. Inspector Purushottam Vishnoi, sports officer Amit Kumar Ebrahim, district youth officer Pooja Kaushik were present as guests of the event.