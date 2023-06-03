Madhya Pradesh: Block-level coordination meeting on NFP, control programme held

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In order to discuss prevention of sickle cell anemia and fluorosis, an inter-departmental coordination meeting of officials was held on Friday under the guidance of district collector Priyank Mishra.

Meeting was chaired by sub-divisional officer Bhupendra Singh Rawat and officials of health department, women and child development department, PHE department from Manawar, Bankaner, Umraban, Gandhwani and Dharampuri development blocks participated in the meeting.

In this meeting, district fluorosis consultant of Fluorosis Prevention and Control Programme Dr MD Bharti said that 65 villages of Dhamnod block, 70 villages of Bankaner block, 54 villages of Manawar block and 101 grams of Gandhwani block are affected by fluoride.

In the meeting, Dr Bharti shared ways to avoid fluorosis. He said that field workers had been asked to provide calcium and vitamin C medicines to all potential fluorosis patients from time to time and to make general public aware of fluorosis.

Currently, fluoride kits have been made available to all health workers and ASHA workers by the PHE department for the test of fluoride in water in each village and present it to the SDM through the health department.

On this occasion, all development block officers were directed by SDM Bhupendra Rawat to understand seriously the fluorosis disease caused by fluoride and get fluoride tested and tap water scheme and all drinking water through Asha Anganwadi workers from time to time.

