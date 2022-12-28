Madhya Pradesh: Block Congress celebrates Party Foundation Day in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress committee marked the foundation day of the party on Wednesday with great zeal at a special programme in Sendhwa city of Barwani district.

MLA Gyarasilal Rawat was present as chief guest. Youth leader and former Mandi director Shiv Patel has been appointed in-charge for Gaon Chalo Haath Jodo programme.

Rajendra Gadawe shared history of the party, invoking the party’s role in India’s development over the years. He also elaborated Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra" with the objective of raising people's issues and their early redressals. MLA Ravi Joshi, MLA Subhadra Parmar, Iqbal Khan, Munna Sheikh and other workers were present. The event was conducted by councillor Prince Sharma while MLA representative Prashant Singh expressed a vote of thanks.

