e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Block Congress celebrates Party Foundation Day in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Block Congress celebrates Party Foundation Day in Sendhwa

MLA Gyarasilal Rawat was present as chief guest

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress committee marked the foundation day of the party on Wednesday with great zeal at a special programme in Sendhwa city of Barwani district.

MLA Gyarasilal Rawat was present as chief guest. Youth leader and former Mandi director Shiv Patel has been appointed in-charge for Gaon Chalo Haath Jodo programme.

Rajendra Gadawe shared history of the party, invoking the party’s role in India’s development over the years. He also elaborated Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra" with the objective of raising people's issues and their early redressals. MLA Ravi Joshi, MLA Subhadra Parmar, Iqbal Khan, Munna Sheikh and other workers were present. The event was conducted by councillor Prince Sharma while MLA representative Prashant Singh expressed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Listed arms smuggler held with firearms in Sendhwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Block Congress celebrates Party Foundation Day in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Block Congress celebrates Party Foundation Day in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Excess grains found in fair price shop in Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Excess grains found in fair price shop in Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth Rs 60 cr freed of encroachment in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Government land worth Rs 60 cr freed of encroachment in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Grand Narmada Chunri Kalash Yatra taken out in Utawad

Madhya Pradesh: Grand Narmada Chunri Kalash Yatra taken out in Utawad

Madhya Pradesh: Two minor sisters working as wage labour raped, two booked in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two minor sisters working as wage labour raped, two booked in Dhar