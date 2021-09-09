Madhya Pradesh: BKS demonstrates against Union government demanding fair price for produce of farmers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) gheraoed collector office in Ujjain on Wednesday to press their demand for fair price for the produce of the farmers.

The demonstration was part of the protest held in over 525 districts of the country. Functionaries of the BKS alleged that farmers do not get a fair price for their produce. The cost of cultivation is increasing by the day and in comparison the price of the produce is not increasing.

An independent market could not develop if the price of agricultural products was controlled, they added . Agricultural inputs are becoming increasingly expensive and the MSP is far behind in comparison. Those who trade in agricultural products are getting rich but farmers are getting poorer, they added.

In the memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the functionaries of the BKS demanded a resolution to the problems of the farmers. They stated that Sangh has expected Modi to take positive steps for resolving the problems of the farmers. In the next ten days, if PM Modi does not take any decision regarding the farmersí problem, then BKS will move towards the next step.

State general secretary of BKS, Rajendra Paliwal addressed the dharna. State spokesperson Bharat Bais, district president Dashrath Pandya, district minister Bahadur Singh Anjana, Suresh Chaudhary, Ishwar Singh Rajput, Vikram Yog, Vishal Anjana were present.

