Madhya Pradesh: BJS To Renovate Water Structures In Four Districts

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Jain Sangathan (BJS), Pune will work in 155 districts across the country with the Union government’s Jal Shakti ministry. An MoU has been signed to this effect with the ministry recently.

Renovation of water structures including ponds, dabri, pokhars, wells, etc of Dewas, Neemuch, Shajapur and Ujjain districts of Ujjain division will be done. Om Jain, state vice-president of BJS, said that renovation work of water structures is to be done in 155 identified districts across the country with the Government of India.

This is the area where groundwater level is becoming increasingly vulnerable. The government has selected such districts. In these areas, the office-bearers and workers of BJS will join the mission of the government and inspire villagers to preserve water structures. Along with this, work will also be done to increase the capacity of water storage.