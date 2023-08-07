Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Workers’ Convention In Alirajpur Today | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In line with BJP’s directives, Karyakarta Sammelan (Workers' Convention) for Alirajpur constituency will be held at Ramdev Vatika on Tuesday.

The meeting aims at galvanising grassroot workers and infuse fresh energy into the party ahead of the upcoming political challenges. BJP state vice-president Nagar Singh Chauhan and district president Maku Parwal have been criss-crossing the five mandals organising pivotal meetings.

During these sessions, they not only shared party's vision but also entrusted various responsibilities to dedicated workers, further strengthening party's network in the region.

Party members and supporters are eagerly awaiting this gathering. The event is expected to witness an impressive turnout of enthusiastic workers who are ready to wholeheartedly embrace the party's ideologies and strategies.

BJP divisional in-charge Raghavendra Singh Gautam will provide valuable insights and give a motivational address.

