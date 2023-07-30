Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Samrasta Yatra Accorded Rousing Welcome In Sendhwa 

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Samrasta yatra was accorded a rousing welcome by enthusiastic party leaders, workers and community members when it reached Sendhwa on Friday night.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that the temple of Saint Ravidas would be constructed in Sagar at a cost of Rs 102 crore. The yatra focusing on the personality and work of Sant Ravidas would pass through 46 districts and 53,000 villages of the state.

Read Also Remain Present Or Face Arrest Warrant: MP High Court To Principal Secretary

The soil from each village and water from 315 rivers of the state would be taken for the foundation laying site. The Yatra was further carried out across Sendhwa town on Saturday and witnessed mass participation of workers and community members despite rains.

Former Rajya SabhaMP and MLA Shambhunath Tundia said that five Samrasta yatras have been organised to connect people with the temple of Saint Ravidas being built in Sagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation of the temple and memorial on August 12. Former Minister Antarsingh Arya, municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav, district president Om Soni and others were present.

Read Also Remain Present Or Face Arrest Warrant: MP High Court To Principal Secretary

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)