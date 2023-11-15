 Madhya Pradesh: ‘BJP’s Double-Engine Failed In Country’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: ‘BJP’s Double-Engine Failed In Country’

Madhya Pradesh: ‘BJP’s Double-Engine Failed In Country’

Diggy, Pilot address press in Guna.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the failure of BJP's double-engine model in many states like Himachal and Karnataka, Congress star campaigner Sachin Pilot noted a shift in the country's mood after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He, along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, was addressing mediapersons at the airport here, on Wednesday, after a tour of Guna district. Pilot predicted a similar fate for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, claiming that the entire nation desires change.

He asserted that the tradition of changing the government annually in Rajasthan would be broken this time, with Congress securing victory. Speaking to the mediapersons, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh openly criticised the Centre Government, accusing it of attempting to cancel the membership of critical MPs.

He also rejected the BJP's claims of Congress obstructing the Ram Temple construction, stating that the BJP is now dividing Hindus among themselves.

Singh highlighted the Vyapam case, noting it as the first instance where givers were jailed while takers were protected, expressing doubts about the Election Commission's impartiality during the upcoming assembly elections.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Minister Stirs Controversy With 'Tumhari Kya Aukat Hai' Remark At Rally,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change

Madhya Pradesh: Pilot Predicts Wind Of Change

Madhya Pradesh: With Major Candidates Are From Bhil Community

Madhya Pradesh: With Major Candidates Are From Bhil Community

MP Election 2023: Sendhwa Showcases Tough Fight Between Arya, Solanki

MP Election 2023: Sendhwa Showcases Tough Fight Between Arya, Solanki

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out

Madhya Pradesh: Kannoj Finishes It With Roadshow

Madhya Pradesh: Kannoj Finishes It With Roadshow