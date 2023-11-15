Madhya Pradesh: ‘BJP’s Double-Engine Failed In Country’

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the failure of BJP's double-engine model in many states like Himachal and Karnataka, Congress star campaigner Sachin Pilot noted a shift in the country's mood after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He, along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, was addressing mediapersons at the airport here, on Wednesday, after a tour of Guna district. Pilot predicted a similar fate for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, claiming that the entire nation desires change.

He asserted that the tradition of changing the government annually in Rajasthan would be broken this time, with Congress securing victory. Speaking to the mediapersons, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh openly criticised the Centre Government, accusing it of attempting to cancel the membership of critical MPs.

He also rejected the BJP's claims of Congress obstructing the Ram Temple construction, stating that the BJP is now dividing Hindus among themselves.

Singh highlighted the Vyapam case, noting it as the first instance where givers were jailed while takers were protected, expressing doubts about the Election Commission's impartiality during the upcoming assembly elections.