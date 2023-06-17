Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Demand District Prez’s Resignation, Gherao District Office In Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is facing internal bickering merely four months before the state assembly polls.

A large number of BJP workers gheraoed party’s district office at Ratlam demanding resignation of district president Rajendra Singh Lunera over malpractices.

Workers carrying posters -- Remove district president- Save BJP-- marched to party’s district office and raised mal-treatment by district president Lunera.

They also pasted similar posters at former home minister Himmat Singh Kotari’s residence. When contacted, Kotari said that three divisional presidents were removed within a month, including Alot, Ratlam (rural) and Rawati. As the assembly elections were round the corner, district chief should cooperate and redress grievances of workers instead of ignoring them. This groupism and indiscipline among local workers would benefit Congress in the region.

He also assured workers to discuss the issue with veteran leaders. However, the deepening chasm between leaders could cast a shadow on party’s prospects in the upcoming elections in the Ratlam.