Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins 3 out of 4 district panchayat member posts in Sardarpur

SARDARPUR (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the three-tier panchayat elections held for the posts of panch, sarpnach, janapad members were declared on Thursday.

The victory certificates were distributed to the elected candidates of panch and sarpanch posts and members of the janpad panchayat. Results of four district panchayat members were declared in which, 22-year-old Youth Congress-backed candidate Gayatri Rajendra Purohit won from ward number 6 with 2,827 votes while BJP-backed candidate Jagdish Bhabhar won from number 5 by 7,276 votes.

BJP-backed candidate Madhu Sunil Gamad won from no. 07, by 4,386 votes and BJP-backed candidate Rajubai Pappu from ward 8 won by a total of 3650 votes. District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain will distribute the certificates to the winning candidates. On Thursday morning, the returning officer and tehsildar Dinesh Sonartiya started distributing certificates first to the janpad panchayat and panchayat members at the Government Excellence School premises.

There was a lot of enthusiasm among the candidates here. The winners, along with their families, relatives and supporters, came to collect the certificate. Heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order. During this, SDM Rahul Chauhan, returning officer Dinesh Sonartia, SDOP Ram Singh Meda and other officials were also present.

Thus the results of 7 panchayat members and 25 janpad panchayat members under Sardarpur janpad were officially declared on Thursday.

BJP mandal president Akhilesh Yadav informed Free Press that the BJP has won 3 seats out of 4 in the election to the 4-member district panchayat under Sardarpur Tehsil. Now, the BJP is sure to win the election to the post of president of the Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat and Dhar Zilla Panchayat.

