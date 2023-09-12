 Madhya Pradesh: 'BJP Will Win More Than 200 Seats,' Says Pramod Sawant
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra reached Sendhwa around 8.30 pm on Monday. About one and a half hours late from the scheduled time, the yatra entered the assembly from Madgaon.

Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant, cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel, MP Gajendra Singh Patel, former minister Antar Singh Arya, BJP district president Om Soni and municipal president Basanti Bai Yadav have accompanied the yatra.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Dr Sawant claimed that BJP will win more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh and a BJP government will be formed in the State.

Dr Sawant praised the Central government for its welfare schemes. He took a jibe at the alliance of Congress and I.N.D.I.A.

Regarding Jan Aashirwad Yatra, he said that it is a successful yatra. A large number of local workers were present during the programme.

