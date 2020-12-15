Madhya Pradesh: BJP will remove interest burden placed by Congress on farmers, says CM Chouhan

The Chief Minister announced that on December 18, Rs 1,600 crore would be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers of the state.

He also said that parties were shedding crocodile tears over the farm bills and using farmers after several failed elections.

"The parties that are shedding crocodile tears over the farm bills cannot take on Modiji on the ground. They are losing elections one by one. They don't have anything left and now they have put guns on the shoulder of farmers. These people don't even know if onions grow above or below the ground," he said.

"Modiji has allowed farmers to sell anywhere, inside or outside the mandi. He has given farmers this freedom and right. I am giving you the assurance that mandis in Madhya Pradesh will not close. We will improve the mandis with all facilities but it will be up to the farmer if they want to sell in mandis or anywhere else," he said.

He further asked the audience if they thought the farm laws were good or bad. In reply, several people rose from their seats with hands raised in affirmation.