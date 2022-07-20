Madhya Pradesh: BJP sweeps Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In Neemuch, Bharatiya Janata Party won eight out of a total of 10 municipal council seats, while Congress has got one seat only.

The fate of Rampura civic body depends on independent candidates as Congress and BJP have won six and five seats respectively out of a total of 15, while Independents have won four seats.

On Wednesday counting for 10 municipal councils including Jawad, Athana, Singoli, Ratangarh, Diken, Sarwania Maharaj, Nayagaon, Manasa, Kukdeshwar and Rampura was held. Before this, the results of Neemuch municipality and Jeeran municipal council were declared.

Based on election results, it was clear that except, for Nayagaon and Rampura, BJP has got a clear majority in the remaining eight councils.

In Nayagaon and Rampura council, though Congress has won more seats compared to their rivals, things depend on independent winners as well. In Rampura, Congress has won six seats out of 15, followed by five BJP and four Independents, while in Nayagaon, Congress won seven, one short of a majority, while BJP and independents won four each.

In the other eight councils, in Jawad, BJP won 13 out of a total of 15, in Singoli, BJP won nine, in Athana, BJP won nine, in Sarwania Maharaj, BJP won 11, in Dicken, BJP won 12, in Ratangarh, BJP won 10, in Manasa, BJP won 10, and in Kukdeshwar, BJP won eight.

3 SDPI candidates elected

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate won one seat in Manasa and two seats in Rampura council. Although they contested as independent candidates they contested under the banner of SDPI but without its symbol.