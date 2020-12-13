Madhya Pradesh: BJP reaches out to farmers to convince them about new laws; all will be well, says agriculture minister Kamal Patel

Patel said agriculture producers’ groups will be formed so that farmers may draw maximum profit. In every development block of the state, there will be two agriculture producer groups.

He said maximum facilities will be made available to farmers in mandis itself. High quality seeds, fertilizers, medicines will be made available in mandis. Petrol pumps will be established in mandis too. Farmers will get canteen facilities like the military.

Patel further said price of produce will be decided by the farmers. Produce will be sold on Maximum Retail Price and not on Minimum Support Price. They can sell their produce wherever they want and also have the freedom to export it.

He said that farmers can now avail loans on their property to start agriculture based businesses under the government schemes. They can set up warehouses, cold storage, food processing plants and other industries.