Madhya Pradesh: BJP lodges plaint against former chief minister Kamal Nath

SANAWAD (KHARGONE): Amid the ongoing pandemic, several people are contributing towards the country’s welfare while politicians like Kamal Nath are maligning the country’s image through their absurd statements. Sanawad BJP committee has lodged a complaint against State Congress Committee president Kamal Nath for his statement during a video conferencing with other Congress leaders in which he tagged the B.1.617 Covid variant as Indian variant. They also condemned Kamal Nath for provoking people to spread violence in the country. Sub-Inspector Ajay Bhatia, Inspector Raju Gurjar and Inspector Jagdish Gola accepted the complaint.

The Committee president Jai Charora asserted that Kamal Nath is creating an atmosphere of panic in the state only to gain political fame. Congress leaders like him forget about the welfare of citizens and the country’s image slashing the political standards. Committee Media In-charge Dilip Birla said that the statement made by Kamal Nath is not pardonable. Jay Charora, Dilip Birla and Lakhan Asalkar were present while filing the case.

File FIR against Nath, demands BJP

BARNAGAR (UJJAIN): As per the information given by media in-charge Gaurav Jain, Baranagar BJP unit submitted a memorandum to TI Manish Mishra for the anti-national statement made by ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Tuesday. They demanded to file a case against State Congress President Kamal Nath for spreading violence and misleading the society. Committee President Shyam Sharma, District General Secretary Ganpat Dabi, District Minister Sanjay Sharma, Praveen Yadav and many others were present.

BJP demands action against Nath

KUKSHI (DHAR): A memorandum addressed to SP was submitted by BJP nagar mandal workers against ex-CM Kamal Nath for making an anti-national statement to police station in-charge Kamal Gehlot on Tuesday. Memorandum was submitted following all the guidelines of Covid-19.3During this, BJP district secratary Mahendra Septa, mandal president Lokesh Chouhan, City Council Vice President Lokesh Sardar, Kanhaiya Patidar, Sanjay Sirvi, Dilip Solanki, Lokesh Sirvi, Workers Pawan Rawat, Lalit Jain, Niranjan Soni and Monu Patidar were also present.