Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders are venting out the anger of by-poll defeat on locals, cite social worker

Nagda: Social worker of the city Abhay Chopra, on Saturday, demanded that the administrative officials should ensure that the health services, especially the Covid Centres are free from the clutches of the politicians.
Chopra said in the press release issued on Saturday that the health services of the city are being dominated by politicians and many people are visiting the Isolation wards of the hospitals daily as politicians and their representatives. In such a situation, there is a serious risk of surge in infection in the city.
He said that political and illegal interference should not be allowed in operation of Covid Centres of Nagda and Khachrod.
He said that due to this illegal interference in Nagda-Khachrod, there is an atmosphere of anarchy. Due to political discrimination, serious patients are dying without treatment. Numerous patients from Nagda and Khachrod are leaving for elsewhere for treatment due to political discrimination.
He asked district in-charge minister Mohan Yadav and district magistrate Ashish Singh to ensure the smooth operation of Covid centres.
He alleged that BJP leaders are venting out the anger of defeat in the elections on the locals. Recently, cylinders of oxygen were given to the people with recommendations from politicians and the general public kept wandering in distress, he alleged.
