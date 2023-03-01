Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader seeks government help to check Nilgai menace in Khachrod

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: BJP leader seeks government help to check Nilgai menace in Khachrod

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Representative Image | File

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran BJP leader and former municipal president Vijay Sethi recently wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to help take some measures to address the Nilgai menace.

In the letter, Sethi wrote that the menace of Nilgai is increasing day by day across the area. Various complaints of crop loss, accidents and attacks by Nilgais have increased across the area in the last few weeks.

Large herds of Nilgais used to enter their fields in search of food and destroy standing crops. The population of Nilgai multiplied across the state, so have the worries of farmers. Not just crop damage, encounters with Nilgais have also caused road accidents, especially in rural areas, leading to loss of life.

Recently, Kalu Singh Dewal, posted at Nagda police station suffered grave injuries as suddenly a Nilgai came in front of a vehicle. Similarly, a Khedawada based person suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at Ratlam hospital. One person from Aslawada died on the spot in a road encounter with a Nilgai which caused huge damage to a vehicle.

The government would take some measures to address the menace now. The matter of Nilgais has been taken up by state BJP president Rakesh Singh at the workers’ conference in Ujjain. Some drastic measures have to be implemented to solve the Nilgai menace.

