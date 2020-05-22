Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Rajesh Sethia asks CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dismiss Garoth RTO, alleges corruption in migrant funds

Garoth: Bharatiya Janata Party mandal president Rajesh Sethia has written a letter to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, asking him to dismiss regional transport officer Gyanendra Singh Vaishya for corruption. According to Sethia, Vaishya tried to misuse the government’s funds for transportation of migrant labourers.

Sethia, in his letter, accused RTO for imposing fake bills for transportation on several organisations that paid for the transportation of migrant labourers while returning to their hometowns. The letter stated that multiple vehicles were arranged for the labourers from Garoth, Bhanpura and Shamgarh that would drop off the labourers to their destination. The diesel and rent for these vehicles was paid off by multiple social organisations.

Rajesh Sethia said that a bus transported 106 labourers from Gandhi Sagar to Ratlam on March 27, covering a distance of about 430 kilometres. An organisation in Bhanpura paid for 200 litres of diesel for the bus. RTO made a fake bill of Rs 19,350 to be paid to an account under the name of Lalit Yatayat and then sent it to the district collector for approving the payment. Another bus, on the same day, helped 40 labourers travel from Shamgarh to Ranapur in Jhabua. About 160 litres of diesel was paid off by Shamgarh tehsil office. The transportation department imposed Rs 22,500 including diesel and rent costs to be paid in the same account. When asked the bus owner about the situation, he said that he voluntarily did not charge any rent.

RTO Vaishya sent fake bills and tried to misuse government funding. The organisations and social workers not only arranged for transportation of the labourers, but also provided them food. The bills have put a questionable remark on the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has demanded that RTO be dismissed from his duty.