Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader, police station in-charge verbal spat turns violent in Nagda

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Drama prevailed at Birlagram police station as a BJP leader entered into a row with the police station in-charge on Wednesday.

The BJP leaders had come to the police station to lend support to a man who was named in a domestic dispute. The BJP leaders raised slogans against the PSI Hemant Singh Jadon and when PSI Jadon came to speak to them there was a dispute between him and BJP leader Ravindra Yadav.

When PSI Jadon told the agitators that the husband was beating his wife, they said that he was lying and they started shouting. BJP leader Yadav even tried to hit the PSI and then the police personnel took him inside the police station, said an onlooker.

Later on the matter calmed down when Mandi Police Station Incharge Shyamchandra Sharma reached. To protest against this incident BJP leaders and people of the Mehatwas area did a chakka jam on the main road of Birlagram and also staged a sit-in in the premises of police station for half an hour.



In the said case, as per the information, a woman was missing from the Mehatwas area for the last 10-15 days and her husband had filed her missing complaint in the police station. It is being said that the woman had gone somewhere with her paramour.

Two days back she returned to her husband’s house and there was a dispute between the couple. On her complaint in the City Superintendent of Police office, CSP handed over the case to Birlagram police station.



The police called the woman, her husband and her lover to the police station. The people of Mehatwas area said that the police beat up the husband of the woman and misbehaved with him. When they went to the police station to speak to the PSI over this issue, the police misbehaved with them as well due to which they agitated against them.



During this dispute, BJP leader Jitendra Dubey, Golu Yadav and others also reached the police station. Golu Yadav demanded the removal of Birlagram police officials during the protest.