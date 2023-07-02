Madhya Pradesh: BJP Kickstarts ‘MERA BOOTH, SABSE MAJBOOT’ Programme

BJP’s expansionists attend a meeting in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has started the “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot” programme. Under this, expansionists from Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar and other states will work for seven days in nine mandals of the city under the strategy. Each Vistarkar has been given the responsibility of a mandal.

There are about 50 booths in a mandal. In such a situation, these nine vistaraks would work to strengthen 485 booths for BJP in these seven days.

In the same sequence, BJP state organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma, who arrived on a short visit, took a meeting of expansionists, and divisional presidents at BJP office Lokshakti Bhavan on Saturday. While interacting with the expansionists, he inquired about the work done by them so far and also talked about the efforts to strengthen the booth. He said that they all were fortunate to work in the city of Mahakal.

Hitanand said that the concept of the booth was first implemented by Kushabhau Thackeray in Madhya Pradesh, which was later implemented by BJP all over the country. Madhya Pradesh BJP’s organisation was strong and in Ujjain it was the strongest. “We all have to secure 51% votes in our favour at each booth. If we do this work, then the flag of the BJP will be hoisted at every booth. We have to contact the voters who have an influence on the booth, and the prominent people living in the booth.” City president Vivek Joshi said that these expansionists from other states would activate the workers at the booths as well as connect with social media, prepare a list of new voters, and do many things to strengthen the organisation.

At the same time, the work of propagating the achievements of the nineyears of the Modi Government at the Centre would also be done by these expansionists.