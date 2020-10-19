Madhya Pradesh: BJP Ratlam district unit holds two-hour-long silent protests against Nath’s remark on Imarti Devi

Ratlam: BJP district unit organised two-hour-long silent dharna on Monday against ex-CM Kamal Nath’s remark against cabinet minister Imarti Devi. BJP media in-charge Arun Rao said that dharna was led by BJP district unit president Rajendra Singh Lunera.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pande, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, senior BJP leaders, BJP district and city unit office-bearers participated in the event.

Rao said that BJP leaders and workers resented the ex-CM’s remark, in which he said that it was an insult to women.