Madhya Pradesh: BJP is sandwiched between Maharaj, Dissent and Shivraj, says actor Shatrughan Sinha

Sources say that the Chief Minister wants to keep some departments including Commercial Tax, Excise, Women and Child Development, Transport, Energy, Industry, Water Resources, Narmada Valley Development with his close ministers. The central leadership is not ready on this. Though the state organization has suggested some new names, the final decision is to be taken by JP Nadda and Santosh.

The Congress government in the state fell after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP. The government was formed under the leadership of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It took more than three months to form the cabinet and now the party has to do a lot of thinking before distributing portfolios to ministers. Shatrughan Sinha's tweet is being linked to the same.