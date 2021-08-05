Madhya Pradesh: BJP is an industrialists' government, no room for laymen, says former minister Sachin Yadav

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Former state agriculture minister and Congress MLA from Kasrawad constituency Sachin Yadav took BJP government in Centre and State at a task accusing them that farmers or laymen were never on their priority list as this is only a government of industrialists. They are only benefiting their industrialist friends and three farm laws are just an example of that, they added.

Yadav was in Sendhwa town of Barwani district to expressed condolence on the death of a Congress leader. Yadav lashed out the central government and the state government. Replying to statement of state home minister Narottam Mishra, Yadav said that Congress has given his family a lot and they will never betray anyone. After losing his father, Congress appointed his elder brother and former Union minister Arun Yadav as party’s state president.

On Khandwa parliamentary by-election and Arun Yadav’s candidature, Sachin Yadav said that the Congress party always follow a democratic principals as party gives ticket in a democratic way and everyone has to go through a process.

Yadav refused to say anything about the labor union movement going on in Century Mill and NBA leader Medha Patkar.

MLA Yadav visited Sendhwa Ojhar Niwali Pansemal Khetia on Thursday and reached the house of the deceased Congress family members and other people and expressed condolences to their families.