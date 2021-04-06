Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds Foundation Day celebrations

Ratlam: Foundation Day programme of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was organized at the BJP district office on Tuesday.

While speaking on this occasion BJP district President Rajendra Singh Lunera said that the golden era of Indian politics commenced with the foundation of the BJP on April 6,1980.

He said that in last 41 years BJP has become biggest political party of the world by dint of principles and policies of the party. He said that BJP believes in “Sabka Sath -Sabka Vikas.”

BJP media incharge Arun Rao said that Lunera unfurled the BJP’s flag at the start of the programme. It was followed by garlanding of pictures of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pundit Deendayal Upadhyay.

In the programme BJP district general secretary Manohar Porwal, BJP leaders Anita Kataria, Manoj Sharma, Mayur Purohit, Nilesh Gandhi, Vivek Sharma, Dharmendra Devda, Nirmal Kataria, Karan Vashishtha, Tanmay, Rakesh Patidar and others were present.