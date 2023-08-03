Madhya Pradesh: BJP Exploiting Tribal & Dalits; YC State Chief

FPJ

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress state president Dr Vikrant Bhuria accused the BJP-led Central and state governments of exploiting the tribals and Dalits.

Addressing media persons during Swabhiman Yatra of Congress in Sendhwa, Dr Bhuria said that in Madhya Pradesh, the government was not of double engine, but of double attack on the public as no single day passed without news of atrocities on tribal and Dalits.

Congress leader said that incidents of atrocities and exploitation of tribal were continuously rising in the country, especially in Madhya Pradesh. The state government was a complete failure, he said. The law and order had completely collapsed.

Bhuria did not stop there, he further said that the country witnessed the Manipur incident through social media and media, how tribal women were brutally treated, gang-raped, and paraded naked. Their family members were murdered.

Bhuria said that Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra aimed to warn tribal brothers that the BJP was their enemy. Bhuria further said that 1.5 lakh posts were lying vacant in the state and the BJP government was not recruiting. He alleged that SC/ST children had not received scholarships for the last two years, and the poor working class was forced to migrate due to lack of employment.

MP Tribal Woman state president Chanda Sarwate, district Congress president Virendra Singh Darbar, divisional spokesperson Amit Chaurasia, leader of opposition Harcharan Singh Bhatia and others were present.