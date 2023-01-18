e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: BJP expels 48 rebel leaders for six years in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: BJP expels 48 rebel leaders for six years in Dhar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP, after failing to persuade its workers from contesting against the party's official candidates, has expelled ‘rebels’ from the party for six years. These rebel leaders are contesting as independent in the upcoming elections, the polling for which will take place on Friday. 

Across Dhar district, around 48 such party workers from 8 civic bodies, are contesting against the party’s official candidates that come under indiscipline. Therefore, district president Rajiv Yada, following instructions of state president Vishnudatta Sharma, has expelled these rebel leaders from the party’s primary membership for six years.

From Dhar municipal Council, party leaders including Sangeeta Vijay Dave, Ranjana Ajay Rathore, Sagar Radheshyam Singer, Yogesh Giri Solanki, Saloni Piplodia, Kailash Piplodia, Avanti Sharma and others have been expelled, BJP district media incharge Sanjay Sharma informed.

Similarly, Golu Verma, Shivram Sanwale, Tejram Rathore, Shriram Ustad, Kriparam Mukati, Dr Subhash Patel, Bhuwan Parmar, Nitin Chauhan and among others contesting against the party’s official candidates in Pitampur municipal council were expelled.

