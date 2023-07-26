Madhya Pradesh: BJP Corporator, Wife, Son Among Six Injured In Group Clashes In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Clash broke out between family members of BJP corporator-cum-Mayor-in-Council member Jitendra Kuwal and their neighbours at ward number 40 here on Monday night.

The members of the two sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks, rods and iron bars leaving six people injured. Corporator Kuwal sustained a serious head injury during the clash.

He is currently in the ICU in the district hospital. His Kunal’s wife Pinky and son Satish also sustained injuries. Three members of another group were also injured in the clash.

Read Also Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29

The injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital. The Panwasa police has registered a cross report against two sides. The incident was reported at 11 pm.

Satish son of a corporator was roaming in street number 7, Maksi Road when their neighbour Lucky accosted and allegedly assaulted him for wandering there. In the scuffle, Lucky, his brother Deepak and Rupesh brought weapons and allegedly attacked Satish.

On the other hand, Lucky alleged that Satish used to come to a house in the street. When he intercepted Satish, the latter attacked him. Both sides are said to have attacked each other with sticks, rods and knives. Police said that corporator Kuwal, his wife Pinky and son Satish were hurt in the incident.

Satish is in ICU as he sustained serious head injury. From the other side, Lucky, Deepak and Rupesh also sustained injuries. Police said that on the report of Deepak Raikwar, an offence has been registered against Parag, Jitendra and Satish under Section 323, 506, 294 and 34 of the IPC.

On the complaint of Jitendra Kuwal from the other side, the investigation has been started by registering cases against Motilal, Lucky, Deepak and Rupesh under Section 452, 323, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)