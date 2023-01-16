Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress release manifesto for civic polls to 23 wards

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress released their party's manifesto/ Sankalp Patra for 23 wards Sendhwa Municipality elections on Monday. Polling for civic polls is scheduled on January 20.

The BJP in its manifesto has made 24 commitments for city development and sought people’s support. Congress has promised to improve the basic amenities and resolve public grievances on priority.

The BJP has made various promises in its manifesto which includes making Sendhwa a smart mini-city, providing Narmada water to each household through government scheme (worth Rs 1,300 crore), pucca house to each eligible family, construction of Sanjivani Hospitals, city buses for city tour, construction of shopping complex. Under its Sankalp Patra, the BJP has also promised open gym in slum areas and chowpaty on Niwali road.

The Congress has promised pure RO water in each household, reduction in property, water, electricity and sanitation taxes, Rs 5,000 to underprivileged girls for marriage, exemption in property tax for BPL households, redressal of public grievances within eight hours in weekly public hearing, chilled coal plant for vegetable vendors, installation of traffic signals on main roads, 100 units free (BPL scheme) and among others.

Notably, Municipal President Basantibai was elected unopposed in the ward. No 13, after withdrawal of the nomination of a ongress candidate from same ward.

