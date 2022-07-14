Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress demand stoppage of trains at Suwasra

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders of Congress and BJP submitted separate memorandums to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Sharma on his visit to Suwasra for inspection. In the memorandum, they demanded the stoppage of certain trains at Suwasra railway station for easy movement of residents.

BJP minister Hardeep Singh Dang and former MLA Radheshyam Patidar submitted a memorandum saying that 2955 - 12956 Jaipur-Mumbai-Jaipur and 12465 - 12466 Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur used to stop at Suwasra before Covid period. Presently, none of the trains stop here and demanded that the trains should again start to stop here.

At the same time, Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum demanding the stoppage of trains here. Along with this, they asked that passenger facilities be provided at the railway station.

Sharma said that the stoppage of trains is not possible due to safety reasons but, he will discuss the matter with senior officials. During the visit Sharam honoured station superintendent RR Solanki with rupees 3, 000 for keeping a well-maintained railway station.

On this occasion, many Congress and BJP leaders including Kripal Singh Solanki, Balu Singh Solanki, Rahul Jain, Bhagwati Lal Modi, Harish Dhanotia, Bhagwati Lal, and Kishore Patidar were also present.