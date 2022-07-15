Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Congress both need Independents in Khachrod panchayat president post

representative photo |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): BJP and Congress are engaged in a tussle to occupy the post of Janpad Panchayat president in Khachrod. Official certificates of sarpanchs were handed over to 25 winning candidates recently by the returning officer at the RTI College, Khachrod. Reportedly, eight BJP candidates, 10 Congress candidates, and seven Independents have won the elections.

Congress block president Govind Bharawa informed that the party has the support of three Independent's thus they will occupy the post of the district president.

Similarly, BJP rural mandal President Ajay Singh Pawar claimed that the BJP has the support of five independent candidates thus the party is in a position to occupy the coveted post.

Thus both parties seem confident of forming the civic body. This has led to immense interest among the local populace.