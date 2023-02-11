e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong share top 2 civic posts in Kukshi

The delay in election results had caused agitation and commotion among supporters outside. SDM Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, the returning officer, announced the winning candidates.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong share top 2 civic posts in Kukshi | File
Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Kukshi municipal council's president and vice president elections were held amid heavy police presence. Relam Chouhan of the BJP was elected president in a tie-breaker, while Sheikh Sabbar Bohra of the Congress was elected vice president.

The president's result was announced at 2.30 p.m., and the vice president's result was announced at 4 p.m. The delay in election results had caused agitation and commotion among supporters outside. SDM Navjeevan Vijay Pawar, the returning officer, announced the winning candidates.

Following Relam Chouhan's victory, her supporters raised slogans and credited her victory to BJP state minister Jaideep Patel as the architect of this victory.

Since 9 am, a large number of Congress and BJP leaders and workers has been marching from Vijay Stambh Chowk to Civil Hospital.

The entire time, Congress MLA Honey Baghel and Alirajpur MLA Mukesh Patel stood outside the polling station with their supporters. Following the victory, BJP leaders led their winning candidate in a victory procession. State minister Jaideep Patel commented on the BJP's victory, saying that there is excitement among workers as a result of the BJP candidate's victory.

article-image

