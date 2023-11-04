Madhya Pradesh: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Chirahula Temple In Rewa Ahead Of Polls

BJP president JP Nadda | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda offered prayers at Chirahula Temple in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Nadda is in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to gather support for BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections slated to be held on November 17.

He has been addressing political rallies and meeting leaders to strengthen the party's hold ahead of the elections.

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that India was globally tagged as a "corrupt country" when the former held the reins of power.

Nadda attack Congress, calls its 'Bhrashtachari'

Addressing a public meeting at Rewa in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Nadda said, "Did the coal scam not happen when the Congress was in power at the Centre? Didn't the Commonwealth Games scam and the 2G scam put a dent in the country's image when they were in power? We were seen in the world as a bhrashtachari (corrupt) country. It was our government that worked to give more strength to the oppressed and backward classes, women and farmers." Hitting out at former Madhya Pradesh CM and current Congress state chief, Kamal Nath, Nadda claimed the latter prevented money sent by the Centre from reaching the people.

"Kamal Nath's 15-month-old government stopped all the money sent by the central government from reaching the people. The difference between us and them is that where the lotus blooms, development follows and where Congress comes, scams happen. Be it (Chhattisgarh CM) Bhupesh Baghel, (Rajasthan CM) Ashok Gehlot or Kamal Nath, all three of them are collectors or usurpers of public money. It's time for the people (in all three poll-bound states) to confine such scam-tainted leaders at their homes," Nadda said.

He said while the world was reeling under the Covid pandemic, India's economy remained resilient, bucking the global trend.

BJP's Jal Jeevan, Ujjwala & More

"The global economy slipped and faltered in the face of the Covid pandemic, but ours remained strong and resilient. Today, India has leapfrogged Britain, our former coloniser, to become the fifth-biggest economy in the world. If Modi-ji is voted back in 2024, we will deliver on our promise of making India the third-biggest global economy by 2028," Nadda said.

"Under the Ujjwala scheme, almost 9 crore people across the country have been given cooking gas connections till date, and, as many as 82 lakh of these beneficiaries are from MP. Also, 2,85,000 LPG connections have been provided to households in Rewa till date. Ten crore water taps are to be installed (in households across MP) under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Of these, 1 crore would be installed here in Rewa," the BJP national chief added.

The polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will take place on November 17 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

